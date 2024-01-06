If you're searching for bracketology analysis of Nevada and its chances of making the 2024 March Madness tournament, see the piece below, where we offer the team's full tournament resume.

March Madness odds

Odds to win the national championship: +12500

+12500 Preseason national championship odds: +50000

+50000 Pre-new year national championship odds: +50000

How Nevada ranks

Record MWC Record AP Poll Coaches Poll RPI 14-1 1-0 33 33 18

Nevada's best wins

Nevada's signature win this season came in an 83-76 victory on November 12 against the Washington Huskies, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 53) in the RPI. Jarod Lucas, as the leading scorer in the win over Washington, posted 25 points, while Nick Davidson was second on the team with 14.

Next best wins

77-66 at home over Montana (No. 62/RPI) on November 29

72-64 over Georgia Tech (No. 71/RPI) on December 24

72-55 at home over Weber State (No. 97/RPI) on December 13

88-75 over TCU (No. 99/RPI) on December 22

80-56 over Temple (No. 151/RPI) on December 21

Nevada's quadrant records

Quadrant 1: 1-0 | Quadrant 2: 3-1 | Quadrant 3: 4-0 | Quadrant 4: 5-0

Nevada has tied for the 32nd-most Quadrant 1 victories in the nation based on the RPI (one).

Against Quadrant 2 opponents (according to the RPI), the Wolf Pack are 3-1 (.750%) -- tied for the fifth-most wins.

According to the RPI, Nevada has four wins against Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 13th-most in the nation.

Schedule insights

Based on our predictions, Nevada has been handed the 129th-ranked schedule in terms of toughness the rest of the way.

The Wolf Pack have 17 games remaining on the schedule, with 14 contests coming versus teams that are better than .500, and 16 games against teams that have a worse record than their own.

Nevada's upcoming schedule includes two games against Top 25-ranked opponents.

Nevada's next game

Matchup: Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons

Nevada Wolf Pack vs. Air Force Falcons Date/Time: Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 PM ET

Tuesday, January 9 at 10:00 PM ET Location: Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada

Lawlor Events Center in Reno, Nevada TV Channel: MW Network

