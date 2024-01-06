Saturday's MWC slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1, 0-0 MWC) at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

If you're looking to attend this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Nevada Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Players to Watch

Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK

11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tre Coleman: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Fresno State Players to Watch

Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK

13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK

8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK

7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank 264th 71.4 Points Scored 79.3 83rd 225th 72.6 Points Allowed 64.8 49th 289th 33.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th 330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th 258th 6.7 3pt Made 5.6 321st 192nd 13.4 Assists 14.2 141st 326th 14.1 Turnovers 9.1 16th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.