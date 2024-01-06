Nevada vs. Fresno State January 6 Tickets & Start Time
Saturday's MWC slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1, 0-0 MWC) at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Nevada Players to Watch
- Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Tre Coleman: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
- Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
Fresno State Players to Watch
- Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
- Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
- Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
Nevada vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison
|Fresno State Rank
|Fresno State AVG
|Nevada AVG
|Nevada Rank
|264th
|71.4
|Points Scored
|79.3
|83rd
|225th
|72.6
|Points Allowed
|64.8
|49th
|289th
|33.8
|Rebounds
|37.7
|130th
|330th
|6.8
|Off. Rebounds
|7.7
|288th
|258th
|6.7
|3pt Made
|5.6
|321st
|192nd
|13.4
|Assists
|14.2
|141st
|326th
|14.1
|Turnovers
|9.1
|16th
