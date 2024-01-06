Saturday's MWC slate includes the Fresno State Bulldogs (6-6, 0-0 MWC) against the Nevada Wolf Pack (11-1, 0-0 MWC) at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Information

Nevada Players to Watch

  • Kenan Blackshear: 15.7 PTS, 5.6 REB, 4.8 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Nick Davidson: 11.3 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Jarod Lucas: 17.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
  • Tre Coleman: 8.0 PTS, 3.2 REB, 2.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Daniel Foster: 5.7 PTS, 5.0 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.5 BLK

Fresno State Players to Watch

  • Isaiah Hill: 13.3 PTS, 3.4 REB, 6.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.3 BLK
  • Eduardo Andre: 8.5 PTS, 6.7 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 1.1 BLK
  • Enoch Boakye: 7.9 PTS, 7.7 REB, 0.3 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.8 BLK
  • Xavier Dusell: 10.2 PTS, 2.3 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Leo Colimerio: 6.6 PTS, 4.3 REB, 1.3 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.2 BLK

Nevada vs. Fresno State Stat Comparison

Fresno State Rank Fresno State AVG Nevada AVG Nevada Rank
264th 71.4 Points Scored 79.3 83rd
225th 72.6 Points Allowed 64.8 49th
289th 33.8 Rebounds 37.7 130th
330th 6.8 Off. Rebounds 7.7 288th
258th 6.7 3pt Made 5.6 321st
192nd 13.4 Assists 14.2 141st
326th 14.1 Turnovers 9.1 16th

