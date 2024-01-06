Nevada vs. Fresno State: Sportsbook promo codes, odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - January 6
The Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to build on a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Save Mart Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Fresno State matchup.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Nevada vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Nevada Moneyline
|Fresno State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Nevada (-6.5)
|138.5
|-275
|+220
|FanDuel
|Nevada (-6.5)
|138.5
|-310
|+240
Nevada vs. Fresno State Betting Trends
- Nevada is 10-4-0 ATS this season.
- A total of seven out of the Wolf Pack's 14 games this season have hit the over.
- Fresno State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this year.
- Bulldogs games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.
Nevada Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +20000
- Oddsmakers rate Nevada considerably lower (63rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (40th).
- The Wolf Pack's national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the start of the season (+20000).
- Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.
