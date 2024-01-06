The Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) will try to build on a five-game road winning streak when taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at Save Mart Center, airing at 7:00 PM ET on MW Network.

In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nevada vs. Fresno State matchup.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California How to Watch on TV: MW Network

Nevada vs. Fresno State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Nevada Moneyline Fresno State Moneyline BetMGM Nevada (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Nevada (-6.5) 138.5 -310 +240 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Nevada vs. Fresno State Betting Trends

Nevada is 10-4-0 ATS this season.

A total of seven out of the Wolf Pack's 14 games this season have hit the over.

Fresno State has compiled a 4-9-0 record against the spread this year.

Bulldogs games have gone over the point total eight out of 13 times this season.

Nevada Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +20000

+20000 Oddsmakers rate Nevada considerably lower (63rd in the country) than the computer rankings do (40th).

The Wolf Pack's national championship odds are the same now (+20000) compared to the start of the season (+20000).

Nevada's chances of winning the national championship, based on its odds, are 0.5%.

