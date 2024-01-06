How to Watch Nevada vs. Fresno State on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 10:33 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after winning five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
- TV: MW Network
How to Watch Other MWC Games
Nevada Stats Insights
- The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Nevada has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
- The Wolf Pack are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 320th.
- The Wolf Pack put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Nevada is 10-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.
Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
- The Wolf Pack conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.
- At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.3%).
Nevada Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/22/2023
|TCU
|W 88-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/24/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 72-64
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|12/30/2023
|Fresno Pacific
|W 92-59
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/6/2024
|@ Fresno State
|-
|Save Mart Center
|1/9/2024
|Air Force
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
|1/12/2024
|Boise State
|-
|Lawlor Events Center
