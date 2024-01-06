The Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after winning five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

  • When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California
  • TV: MW Network

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

  • The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.
  • This season, Nevada has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.
  • The Wolf Pack are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 320th.
  • The Wolf Pack put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
  • Nevada is 10-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.
  • The Wolf Pack conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.
  • At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Nevada Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
12/22/2023 TCU W 88-75 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/24/2023 Georgia Tech W 72-64 SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
12/30/2023 Fresno Pacific W 92-59 Lawlor Events Center
1/6/2024 @ Fresno State - Save Mart Center
1/9/2024 Air Force - Lawlor Events Center
1/12/2024 Boise State - Lawlor Events Center

