The Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) will visit the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) after winning five road games in a row. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Save Mart Center in Fresno, California

Save Mart Center in Fresno, California TV: MW Network

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other MWC Games

Nevada Stats Insights

The Wolf Pack are shooting 48.1% from the field, 3.3% higher than the 44.8% the Bulldogs' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Nevada has an 8-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 44.8% from the field.

The Wolf Pack are the 153rd-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bulldogs sit at 320th.

The Wolf Pack put up an average of 79.6 points per game, 7.3 more points than the 72.3 the Bulldogs allow to opponents.

Nevada is 10-0 when it scores more than 72.3 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Nevada Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Nevada scored 76.9 points per game at home last season, and 66.8 on the road.

The Wolf Pack conceded fewer points at home (64.1 per game) than away (67.5) last season.

At home, Nevada knocked down 6.9 treys per game last season, 0.1 more than it averaged on the road (6.8). Nevada's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (34.6%) than on the road (33.3%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Nevada Upcoming Schedule