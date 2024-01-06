Saturday's contest features the Nevada Wolf Pack (13-1, 0-0 MWC) and the Fresno State Bulldogs (7-7, 0-1 MWC) matching up at Save Mart Center in what should be a lopsided matchup, with a projected 77-66 victory for heavily favored Nevada according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on January 6.

Oddsmakers have not yet set a line for this matchup.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Nevada vs. Fresno State Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: MW Network

MW Network Where: Fresno, California

Fresno, California Venue: Save Mart Center

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Nevada vs. Fresno State Score Prediction

Prediction: Nevada 77, Fresno State 66

Spread & Total Prediction for Nevada vs. Fresno State

Computer Predicted Spread: Nevada (-10.5)

Nevada (-10.5) Computer Predicted Total: 142.7

Fresno State's record against the spread so far this season is 4-8-0, while Nevada's is 9-3-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Bulldogs are 8-4-0 and the Wolf Pack are 5-7-0. Fresno State is 3-7 against the spread and 5-5 overall in its past 10 contests, while Nevada has gone 7-3 against the spread and 9-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Other MWC Predictions

Nevada Performance Insights

The Wolf Pack have a +214 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 79.6 points per game, 72nd in college basketball, and are allowing 64.4 per contest to rank 40th in college basketball.

Nevada wins the rebound battle by 3.6 boards on average. It collects 37.2 rebounds per game, 153rd in college basketball, while its opponents grab 33.6.

Nevada makes 2.1 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 5.8 (316th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.9.

Nevada has committed 9.1 turnovers per game (17th in college basketball), 3.4 fewer than the 12.5 it forces (147th in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.