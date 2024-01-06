The Saturday college basketball slate includes four games featuring an MWC team on the court. Among those games is the UNLV Rebels squaring off against the Colorado State Rams.

MWC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV UNLV Rebels at Colorado State Rams 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 MW Network San Jose State Spartans at Utah State Aggies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Wyoming Cowgirls at Air Force Falcons 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 - Boise State Broncos at New Mexico Lobos 4:00 PM ET, Saturday, January 6 -

