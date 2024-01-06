How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina on TV or Live Stream - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 3:35 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Mississippi State Bulldogs (11-2, 0-0 SEC) take a five-game win streak into a road contest against the South Carolina Gamecocks (12-1, 0-0 SEC), winners of five straight as well. It tips at 12:00 PM ET (on CBS) on Saturday, January 6, 2024.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Mississippi State vs. South Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 12:00 PM ET
- Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina
- TV: CBS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Mississippi State Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 44.9% from the field this season, 4.7 percentage points higher than the 40.2% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.
- Mississippi State has a 10-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.2% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 49th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 161st.
- The 76.2 points per game the Bulldogs average are 13.1 more points than the Gamecocks give up (63.1).
- Mississippi State has an 11-0 record when putting up more than 63.1 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
South Carolina Stats Insights
- The Gamecocks have shot at a 45.0% rate from the field this season, 6.3 percentage points higher than the 38.7% shooting opponents of the Bulldogs have averaged.
- This season, South Carolina has a 10-0 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 38.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks rank 139th.
- The Gamecocks score an average of 75.5 points per game, 12.8 more points than the 62.7 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When South Carolina allows fewer than 76.2 points, it is 11-1.
Mississippi State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Mississippi State posted 69.6 points per game in home games last year. On the road, it averaged 63.9 points per contest.
- In home games, the Bulldogs allowed 5.7 fewer points per game (59.3) than on the road (65.0).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Mississippi State performed better in home games last season, draining 5.5 three-pointers per game with a 26.7% three-point percentage, compared to 4.3 threes per game and a 24.3% three-point percentage on the road.
South Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, South Carolina scored 5.0 fewer points per game at home (63.3) than on the road (68.3).
- The Gamecocks allowed fewer points at home (69.1 per game) than on the road (77.0) last season.
- Beyond the arc, South Carolina made more treys away (9.1 per game) than at home (6.8) last season, and put up a higher percentage on the road (36.5%) than at home (29.6%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Mississippi State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/17/2023
|North Texas
|W 72-54
|Cadence Bank Arena
|12/23/2023
|Rutgers
|W 70-60
|Prudential Center
|12/31/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 85-62
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/6/2024
|@ South Carolina
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/10/2024
|Tennessee
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|Alabama
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
South Carolina Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|12/19/2023
|Winthrop
|W 72-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/22/2023
|Elon
|W 70-43
|Colonial Life Arena
|12/30/2023
|Florida A&M
|W 94-62
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/6/2024
|Mississippi State
|-
|Colonial Life Arena
|1/9/2024
|@ Alabama
|-
|Coleman Coliseum
|1/13/2024
|@ Missouri
|-
|Mizzou Arena
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.