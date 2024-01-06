Mark Stone will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. Prop bets for Stone in that upcoming Golden Knights-Islanders matchup are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Mark Stone vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +170)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -143)

Stone Season Stats Insights

Stone's plus-minus rating this season, in 19:27 per game on the ice, is -4.

In 10 of 39 games this season Stone has scored a goal, including two games with multiple goals.

Stone has a point in 25 of 39 games this season, with multiple points in seven of them.

Stone has an assist in 19 of 39 games this season, with multiple assists on six occasions.

The implied probability is 37% that Stone goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 58.8% of Stone going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stone Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have given up 122 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 2 38 Points 0 12 Goals 0 26 Assists 0

