Should you bet on Mark Stone to score a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders go head to head on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Mark Stone score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Stone stats and insights

  • In 10 of 39 games this season, Stone has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.
  • On the power play, Stone has accumulated four goals and nine assists.
  • Stone averages 2.1 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 15.0%.

Islanders defensive stats

  • The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Stone recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Panthers 1 0 1 22:18 Home L 4-1
1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 20:10 Away L 3-0
12/28/2023 Kings 1 0 1 18:32 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 1 1 0 22:52 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 21:16 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 1 0 1 21:29 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 17:01 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 3 0 3 19:46 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 20:08 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 4 2 2 20:20 Home W 5-4 OT

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

