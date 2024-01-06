Lyon County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Lyon County, Nevada has high school basketball games on the docket today, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Tahoe High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Fernley, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
