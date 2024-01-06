Lincoln County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:34 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you're looking for how to stream high school basketball in Lincoln County, Nevada today, we've got the information below.
Lincoln County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pahranagat Valley High School at Awaken Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laughlin High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Panaca, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
