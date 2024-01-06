For those wanting to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Keegan Kolesar a player who is a good bet to find the back of the net? We break it all down in the piece below.

Will Keegan Kolesar score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Kolesar stats and insights

Kolesar has scored in two of 36 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not faced the Islanders yet this season.

Kolesar has no points on the power play.

Kolesar averages 0.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 6.5%.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Kolesar recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 9:26 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 8:50 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 11:08 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 1 0 1 6:54 Away L 4-2 12/17/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:19 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 12:26 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 10:48 Home W 5-4 OT 12/10/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 13:08 Home W 5-4 SO 12/9/2023 Stars 0 0 0 10:20 Away W 6-1 12/6/2023 Blues 2 1 1 10:10 Away W 6-3

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

