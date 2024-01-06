Jonathan Marchessault Game Preview: Golden Knights vs. Islanders - January 6
Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.
Jonathan Marchessault vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)
Marchessault Season Stats Insights
- In 39 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.
- Marchessault has a goal in 11 games this year out of 39 games played, including multiple goals five times.
- Marchessault has a point in 18 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points six times.
- Marchessault has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.
- Marchessault has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.
- There is a 41.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Marchessault Stats vs. the Islanders
- On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. New York
|39
|Games
|2
|27
|Points
|0
|17
|Goals
|0
|10
|Assists
|0
