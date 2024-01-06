Jonathan Marchessault and the Vegas Golden Knights will face the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchessault's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Jonathan Marchessault vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -182)

0.5 points (Over odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +140)

Marchessault Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Marchessault has averaged 17:30 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -2.

Marchessault has a goal in 11 games this year out of 39 games played, including multiple goals five times.

Marchessault has a point in 18 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points six times.

Marchessault has posted an assist in a game eight times this year in 39 games played, including multiple assists once.

Marchessault has an implied probability of 64.5% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 41.7% chance of Marchessault having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchessault Stats vs. the Islanders

On the defensive side, the Islanders are giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 2 27 Points 0 17 Goals 0 10 Assists 0

