Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 6?
Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.
Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)
Marchessault stats and insights
- In 11 of 39 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.
- He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.
Islanders defensive stats
- On defense, the Islanders are conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|16:17
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:12
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|18:02
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|1
|0
|1
|18:06
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|2
|2
|0
|16:58
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:10
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|1
|1
|0
|14:26
|Home
|W 6-3
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|16:39
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|3
|0
|3
|17:22
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
