Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault scoring a goal when the Vegas Golden Knights clash with the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +170 (Bet $10 to win $17.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In 11 of 39 games this season, Marchessault has scored -- and five times he scored multiple goals.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

He has six goals on the power play, and also five assists.

He has a 12.4% shooting percentage, attempting 3.5 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times while averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-1 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 19:12 Away L 3-0 12/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 18:02 Home W 3-2 12/27/2023 Ducks 1 0 1 18:06 Away L 5-2 12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 17:53 Away L 4-2 12/21/2023 Lightning 2 2 0 16:58 Away L 5-4 12/19/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:10 Away L 6-3 12/17/2023 Senators 1 1 0 14:26 Home W 6-3 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 16:39 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 3 0 3 17:22 Home W 5-4 OT

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

