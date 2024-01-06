Wells Fargo Center is where the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) and Utah Jazz (16-20) will square off on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET. Lauri Markkanen is one of the players to watch when these two squads hit the court.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

How to Watch Jazz vs. 76ers

Game Day: Saturday, January 6

Saturday, January 6 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH, KJZZ

NBCS-PH, KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Jazz's Last Game

In their most recent game, the Jazz lost to the Celtics on Friday, 126-97. Markkanen scored a team-high 17 points (and contributed five assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 17 5 5 0 0 2 Collin Sexton 13 1 3 3 0 0 John Collins 12 11 2 0 1 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jazz Players to Watch

Markkanen gives the Jazz 23.3 points, 8.3 boards and 1.7 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

Collin Sexton chips in with 15.8 points per game, plus 2.7 boards and 3.7 assists.

The Jazz get 13.7 points, 7.9 boards and 0.8 assists per game from John Collins.

The Jazz receive 8.1 points per game from Kelly Olynyk, plus 5.3 boards and 4.6 assists.

Jordan Clarkson averages 17.2 points, 3.7 boards and 5.1 assists, making 40.7% of his shots from the floor and 30.3% from beyond the arc, with 1.7 treys per contest.

Watch Joel Embiid, Markkanen and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to Fubo.

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Lauri Markkanen 20.8 7.2 2.4 0.8 0.3 2.7 Collin Sexton 19.6 2.6 4.7 1.1 0.2 1.3 Walker Kessler 9.3 8.1 0.4 0.6 2.9 0.2 Kelly Olynyk 9.5 3.9 5.2 1.3 0.5 0.6 Kris Dunn 5.7 3.5 6.0 1.1 0.6 0.6

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.