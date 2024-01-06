The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) take on the Utah Jazz (16-20) on January 6, 2024. The matchup airs on NBCS-PH and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET

Where: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: Utah Jazz Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz are shooting 45.7% from the field, 0.5% lower than the 46.2% the 76ers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Utah has a 10-6 record in games the team collectively shoots above 46.2% from the field.

The Jazz are the fourth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the 76ers sit at 15th.

The Jazz's 114.4 points per game are just 3.4 more points than the 111.0 the 76ers give up.

Utah is 15-8 when it scores more than 111.0 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (121.3 per game) than away (109.0). And they are giving up less at home (115.8) than away (121.6).

Utah is giving up fewer points at home (115.8 per game) than away (121.6).

The Jazz collect 1.2 more assists per game at home (28.1) than on the road (26.9).

Jazz Injuries