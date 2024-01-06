On Saturday, January 6, 2024, the Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) hit the court against the Utah Jazz (16-20) at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and KJZZ.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jazz vs. 76ers matchup in this article.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

NBCS-PH and KJZZ Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Jazz vs. 76ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total 76ers Moneyline Jazz Moneyline BetMGM 76ers (-12.5) 238.5 -750 +525 FanDuel 76ers (-12) 237 -620 +460

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

Jazz vs. 76ers Betting Trends

The 76ers have a +299 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.8 points per game. They're putting up 119.8 points per game to rank sixth in the league and are giving up 111.0 per contest to rank fifth in the NBA.

The Jazz have a -164 scoring differential, falling short by 4.6 points per game. They're putting up 114.4 points per game, 18th in the league, and are giving up 119.0 per contest to rank 23rd in the NBA.

These two teams are scoring 234.2 points per game between them, 4.3 fewer than this matchup's total.

These two teams allow a combined 230 points per game, 8.5 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Philadelphia has won 23 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 11 times.

Utah has covered 20 times in 36 games with a spread this season.

Jazz and 76ers NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Jazz +100000 +50000 - 76ers +1200 +500 -

