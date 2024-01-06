Jack Eichel will be among those on the ice Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights meet the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. Does a bet on Eichel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Jack Eichel vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

1.5 points (Over odds: +135)

1.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -161)

Eichel Season Stats Insights

Eichel has averaged 20:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus of +2).

In 15 of 39 games this year, Eichel has scored a goal, and he has one game with multiple goals.

Eichel has a point in 27 games this year (out of 39), including multiple points 10 times.

Eichel has an assist in 19 of 39 games played this season, including multiple assists five times.

Eichel's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 61.7% of Eichel going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Eichel Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 1 40 Points 0 16 Goals 0 24 Assists 0

