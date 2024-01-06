The Vegas Golden Knights' upcoming game versus the New York Islanders is scheduled for Saturday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Jack Eichel light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.

Will Jack Eichel score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +135 (Bet $10 to win $13.50 if he scores a goal)

Eichel stats and insights

  • In 15 of 39 games this season, Eichel has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Islanders.
  • On the power play he has five goals, plus seven assists.
  • Eichel's shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 4.1 shots per game.

Islanders defensive stats

  • On defense, the Islanders are giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Eichel recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
1/4/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 21:01 Home L 4-1
1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 20:15 Away L 3-0
12/28/2023 Kings 1 1 0 20:45 Home W 3-2
12/27/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 23:55 Away L 5-2
12/23/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:57 Away L 4-2
12/21/2023 Lightning 2 0 2 22:08 Away L 5-4
12/19/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 19:09 Away L 6-3
12/17/2023 Senators 2 1 1 21:19 Home W 6-3
12/15/2023 Sabres 1 1 0 19:54 Home L 5-2
12/12/2023 Flames 1 0 1 20:55 Home W 5-4 OT

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
  • Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

