Ivan Barbashev will be among those in action Saturday when his Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena. If you'd like to wager on Barbashev's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Ivan Barbashev vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +105)

0.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +195)

Barbashev Season Stats Insights

In 39 games this season, Barbashev has averaged 14:59 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +9.

In nine of 39 games this year, Barbashev has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 15 of 39 games this season, Barbashev has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Barbashev has an assist in nine of 39 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Barbashev's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 33.9% of Barbashev going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Barbashev Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 39 Games 2 19 Points 2 9 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

