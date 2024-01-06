Humboldt County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:48 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Humboldt County, Nevada, there are interesting high school basketball games on the calendar today. The inside scoop on how to stream them is available below.
Humboldt County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Elko High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- Conference: 1A Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
