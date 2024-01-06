Player props are listed for Jack Eichel and Mathew Barzal, among others, when the Vegas Golden Knights host the New York Islanders at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Vegas Golden Knights

Jack Eichel Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182)

1.5 (Over Odds: +135, Under Odds: -182) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

Eichel has been vital to Vegas this season, with 40 points in 39 games.

Eichel Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 4 0 0 0 2 at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 5 vs. Kings Dec. 28 1 0 1 3 at Ducks Dec. 27 0 0 0 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 0 0 0 1

Mark Stone Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238)

1.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -238) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -139, Under Odds: +105)

Mark Stone has racked up 38 points (one per game), scoring 12 goals and adding 26 assists.

Stone Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Panthers Jan. 4 0 1 1 2 at Kraken Jan. 1 0 0 0 3 vs. Kings Dec. 28 0 1 1 5 at Ducks Dec. 27 1 0 1 3 at Panthers Dec. 23 1 0 1 2

NHL Props Today: New York Islanders

Mathew Barzal Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Barzal has recorded 10 goals and 29 assists in 37 games for New York, good for 39 points.

Barzal Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 4 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 6 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 0 1 1 4 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 2

Noah Dobson Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -161, Under Odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -115, Under Odds: -115)

Noah Dobson has scored 38 total points (one per game) this campaign. He has seven goals and 31 assists.

Dobson Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Coyotes Jan. 4 0 2 2 2 at Avalanche Jan. 2 0 1 1 1 at Penguins Dec. 31 0 0 0 1 vs. Capitals Dec. 29 1 0 1 3 vs. Penguins Dec. 27 0 0 0 4

