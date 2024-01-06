The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, host the New York Islanders (18-10-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders took down the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 in their last outing.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Golden Knights (-145) Islanders (+120) 6 Golden Knights (-1.5)

Golden Knights Betting Insights

The Golden Knights have won 55.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-12).

Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 59.2%.

Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 20 of 39 games this season.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Rankings

Golden Knights Total (Rank) Islanders Total (Rank) 124 (12th) Goals 118 (16th) 109 (10th) Goals Allowed 122 (21st) 30 (8th) Power Play Goals 25 (15th) 23 (14th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 32 (26th)

Golden Knights Advanced Stats

Vegas has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-7-0 overall.

Six of Vegas' past 10 games went over.

The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.

In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.

The Golden Knights offense's 124 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the league.

On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 109 goals to rank 10th.

The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +15 this season.

