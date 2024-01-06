Golden Knights vs. Islanders: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5), coming off a 4-1 loss to the Florida Panthers, host the New York Islanders (18-10-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Islanders took down the Arizona Coyotes 5-1 in their last outing.
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Golden Knights (-145)
|Islanders (+120)
|6
|Golden Knights (-1.5)
Golden Knights Betting Insights
- The Golden Knights have won 55.6% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (15-12).
- Vegas is 13-8 (winning 61.9% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -145 or shorter.
- Based on this game's moneyline, the Golden Knights' implied win probability is 59.2%.
- Vegas and its opponent have posted more than 6 goals in 20 of 39 games this season.
Golden Knights vs Islanders Additional Info
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Rankings
|Golden Knights Total (Rank)
|Islanders Total (Rank)
|124 (12th)
|Goals
|118 (16th)
|109 (10th)
|Goals Allowed
|122 (21st)
|30 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|25 (15th)
|23 (14th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|32 (26th)
Golden Knights Advanced Stats
- Vegas has a 3-7-0 record against the spread in its last 10 contests, going 3-7-0 overall.
- Six of Vegas' past 10 games went over.
- The Golden Knights have had an average of 6.3 total goals scored in their past 10 games, 0.3 higher than this matchup's over/under.
- In the last 10 games, the Golden Knights have scored 1.1 fewer goals per game than their season average.
- The Golden Knights offense's 124 total goals (3.2 per game) rank 12th in the league.
- On defense, the Golden Knights are one of the best squads in league play, conceding 109 goals to rank 10th.
- The team has the league's 10th-best goal differential at +15 this season.
