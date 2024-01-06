Among the most exciting players to watch when the Vegas Golden Knights face the New York Islanders on Saturday at T-Mobile Arena -- the puck drops at 10:00 PM ET -- are the Golden Knights' Jack Eichel and the Islanders' Mathew Barzal.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Information

Golden Knights Players to Watch

Eichel is one of Vegas' leading contributors with 40 points. He has scored 16 goals and picked up 24 assists this season.

Mark Stone has chipped in with 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists).

William Karlsson's 32 points this season are via 15 goals and 17 assists.

Jiri Patera (1-2-0) has a goals against average of 4.0 on the season. His .898% save percentage ranks 45th in the NHL.

Islanders Players to Watch

Barzal has scored 10 goals (0.3 per game) and collected 29 assists (0.8 per game), This places him among the leaders for New York with 39 total points (one per game).

With 38 total points (one per game), including seven goals and 31 assists through 38 games, Noah Dobson is pivotal for New York's offense.

This season, Bo Horvat has scored 16 goals and contributed 22 assists for New York, giving him a point total of 38.

In the crease, Semyon Varlamov has a 6-4-2 record this season, with a .918 save percentage (ninth-best in the league). In 14 games, he has 392 saves, and has given up 35 goals (2.8 goals against average).

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Stat Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.11 16th 9th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.21 21st 8th 32.3 Shots 29.8 23rd 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 16th 21.28% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 16th 80.17% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 30th

