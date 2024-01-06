The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) host the New York Islanders (18-10-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.

The Golden Knights have gone 3-7-0 over their past 10 games, totaling 28 goals while conceding 40 in that time. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).

Here's our prediction for who will secure the win in Saturday's game.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Islanders 3.

Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-155)

Golden Knights (-155) Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)

Golden Knights vs Islanders Additional Info

Golden Knights Splits and Trends

The Golden Knights are 22-12-5 overall and 6-5-11 in overtime matchups.

In the 10 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-4 record (good for 14 points).

In the four games this season the Golden Knights registered only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).

Vegas has scored two goals in seven games this season (3-4-0 record, six points).

The Golden Knights are 19-2-3 in the 24 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 41 points).

In the 13 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).

In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-8-1 (25 points).

The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 9-4-4 to record 22 points.

Team Stats Comparison

Golden Knights Rank Golden Knights AVG Islanders AVG Islanders Rank 15th 3.18 Goals Scored 3.11 16th 9th 2.79 Goals Allowed 3.21 21st 8th 32.3 Shots 29.8 23rd 13th 30.1 Shots Allowed 35.4 31st 16th 21.28% Power Play % 23.81% 10th 15th 80.17% Penalty Kill % 72.41% 30th

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada

