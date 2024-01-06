Golden Knights vs. Islanders Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - January 6
The Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) host the New York Islanders (18-10-10) at T-Mobile Arena on Saturday, January 6 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS. The Golden Knights lost to the Florida Panthers 4-1 in their most recent game, while the Islanders are coming off a 5-1 win over the Arizona Coyotes.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
The Golden Knights have gone 3-7-0 over their past 10 games, totaling 28 goals while conceding 40 in that time. On 35 power-play opportunities during that time, they have scored seven goals (20.0%).
Here's our prediction for who will secure the win in Saturday's game.
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Predictions for Saturday
Our computer projections model for this matchup calls for a final tally of Golden Knights 4, Islanders 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Golden Knights (-155)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Islanders (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Golden Knights vs Islanders Additional Info
Golden Knights Splits and Trends
- The Golden Knights are 22-12-5 overall and 6-5-11 in overtime matchups.
- In the 10 games Vegas has played that were decided by one goal, it has a 5-1-4 record (good for 14 points).
- In the four games this season the Golden Knights registered only one goal, they've finished 0-2-2 (two points).
- Vegas has scored two goals in seven games this season (3-4-0 record, six points).
- The Golden Knights are 19-2-3 in the 24 games when they have scored three or more goals (to register 41 points).
- In the 13 games when Vegas has recorded a single power-play goal, it has a 7-3-3 record (17 points).
- In games when it has outshot its opponent, Vegas is 12-8-1 (25 points).
- The Golden Knights have been outshot by opponents in 17 games, going 9-4-4 to record 22 points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Golden Knights Rank
|Golden Knights AVG
|Islanders AVG
|Islanders Rank
|15th
|3.18
|Goals Scored
|3.11
|16th
|9th
|2.79
|Goals Allowed
|3.21
|21st
|8th
|32.3
|Shots
|29.8
|23rd
|13th
|30.1
|Shots Allowed
|35.4
|31st
|16th
|21.28%
|Power Play %
|23.81%
|10th
|15th
|80.17%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.41%
|30th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.