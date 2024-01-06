Saturday's NHL schedule features a matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) and the New York Islanders (18-10-10) at T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. The Golden Knights are -155 on the moneyline to win at home against the Islanders (+130) in the game, which begins at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Betting Trends

Vegas' 39 matches this season have finished above this game's total of 6 goals 20 times.

The Golden Knights have been victorious in 15 of their 27 games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (55.6%).

The Islanders have been the underdog 20 times this season, and upset their opponent in eight, or 40.0%, of those games.

Vegas is 13-7 in games it has played with moneyline odds of -155 or shorter (65.0% win percentage).

New York is 3-3 when it is the underdog by +130 or longer on the moneyline.

Golden Knights Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 3-7-0 3-7 6-4-0 6.3 2.80 4.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 3-7-0 2.80 4.00 7 20.0% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 4-3-3 7-3 6-3-1 6.1 3.20 3.20 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 4-3-3 3.20 3.20 6 22.2% Record as ML Favorite 2-3 Record as ML Underdog 1-4 Puck Line Covers 3 Puck Line Losses 7 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 2-2 Record as ML Underdog 2-3 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3

