How to Watch the Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 1:12 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the New York Islanders (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.
Watch on ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS as the Golden Knights and the Islanders take the ice.
Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Golden Knights vs Islanders Additional Info
Golden Knights Stats & Trends
- Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 109 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.
- The Golden Knights rank 12th in the NHL with 124 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).
- On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 outings.
- They have totaled 28 goals over that time.
Golden Knights Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Jack Eichel
|39
|16
|24
|40
|27
|46
|44.2%
|Mark Stone
|39
|12
|26
|38
|20
|41
|0%
|William Karlsson
|38
|15
|17
|32
|22
|21
|56.2%
|Jonathan Marchessault
|39
|17
|10
|27
|21
|21
|33.3%
|Ivan Barbashev
|39
|9
|10
|19
|19
|11
|30.6%
Islanders Stats & Trends
- The Islanders' total of 122 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.
- The Islanders' 118 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.
- In the past 10 games, the Islanders are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).
- Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.
- They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.
Islanders Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Mathew Barzal
|37
|10
|29
|39
|45
|44
|38.1%
|Noah Dobson
|38
|7
|31
|38
|32
|18
|-
|Bo Horvat
|37
|16
|22
|38
|19
|13
|48.6%
|Brock Nelson
|38
|16
|16
|32
|16
|18
|47.7%
|Kyle Palmieri
|38
|9
|12
|21
|19
|7
|40%
