Coming off a loss last time out, the Vegas Golden Knights will host the New York Islanders (who won their previous game) on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET.

Golden Knights Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden Knights vs Islanders Additional Info

Golden Knights Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Golden Knights are one of the stingiest units in league play, giving up 109 total goals (2.8 per game) to rank 10th.

The Golden Knights rank 12th in the NHL with 124 goals scored (3.2 per game).

In the past 10 contests, the Golden Knights have gone 3-7-0 (65.0% of possible points).

On the defensive side, the Golden Knights have given up 40 goals (four per game) over those 10 outings.

They have totaled 28 goals over that time.

Golden Knights Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Jack Eichel 39 16 24 40 27 46 44.2% Mark Stone 39 12 26 38 20 41 0% William Karlsson 38 15 17 32 22 21 56.2% Jonathan Marchessault 39 17 10 27 21 21 33.3% Ivan Barbashev 39 9 10 19 19 11 30.6%

Islanders Stats & Trends

The Islanders' total of 122 goals allowed (3.2 per game) is 20th in the NHL.

The Islanders' 118 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 16th in the NHL.

In the past 10 games, the Islanders are 4-3-3 (55.0% of possible points).

Over on the defensive end, the Islanders have given up 32 goals (3.2 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have scored 32 goals during that stretch.

Islanders Key Players