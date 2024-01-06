The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (18-10-10) currently features six players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.

Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Kaedan Korczak D Out Lower Body Shea Theodore D Out Upper Body Ben Hutton D Out Upper Body William Karlsson C Out Lower Body Adin Hill G Out Undisclosed Keegan Kolesar RW Questionable Illness

New York Islanders Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Adam Pelech D Out Upper Body Ryan Pulock D Out Lower Body Robert Bortuzzo D Out Lower Body Semyon Varlamov G Questionable Lower Body

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Paradise, Nevada

Paradise, Nevada Arena: T-Mobile Arena

Golden Knights Season Insights

The Golden Knights rank 12th in the league with 124 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Its +15 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.

Islanders Season Insights

The Islanders have 118 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.

New York allows 3.2 goals per game (122 total), which ranks 21st in the NHL.

Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Golden Knights (-155) Islanders (+130) 6

