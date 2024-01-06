Golden Knights vs. Islanders Injury Report Today - January 6
The injury report for the Vegas Golden Knights (22-12-5) heading into their matchup with the New York Islanders (18-10-10) currently features six players. The matchup is scheduled for 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Vegas Golden Knights Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Kaedan Korczak
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Shea Theodore
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ben Hutton
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|William Karlsson
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
|Adin Hill
|G
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Keegan Kolesar
|RW
|Questionable
|Illness
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
New York Islanders Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Adam Pelech
|D
|Out
|Upper Body
|Ryan Pulock
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Robert Bortuzzo
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
|Semyon Varlamov
|G
|Questionable
|Lower Body
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Paradise, Nevada
- Arena: T-Mobile Arena
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Golden Knights Season Insights
- The Golden Knights rank 12th in the league with 124 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- Its +15 goal differential is the 10th-best in the league.
Islanders Season Insights
- The Islanders have 118 goals this season (3.1 per game), 16th in the league.
- New York allows 3.2 goals per game (122 total), which ranks 21st in the NHL.
- Their -4 goal differential is 19th in the league.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Golden Knights vs. Islanders Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Golden Knights (-155)
|Islanders (+130)
|6
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.