Elko County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 2:48 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Elko County, Nevada today, we've got what you need here.
Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Spring Creek High School at Churchill County High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Fallon, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Elko High School at Lowry High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Winnemucca, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wells High School at McDermitt High School
- Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6
- Location: McDermitt, NV
- Conference: 1A Eastern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School
- Game Time: 3:30 PM MT on January 6
- Location: West Wendover, NV
- Conference: 2A Northern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
