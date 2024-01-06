If you're searching for how to stream high school basketball in Elko County, Nevada today, we've got what you need here.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Elko County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Spring Creek High School at Churchill County High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6

2:30 PM PT on January 6 Location: Fallon, NV

Fallon, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Elko High School at Lowry High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6

2:30 PM PT on January 6 Location: Winnemucca, NV

Winnemucca, NV Conference: 3A Northern - East

3A Northern - East How to Stream: Watch Here

Wells High School at McDermitt High School

Game Time: 2:30 PM PT on January 6

2:30 PM PT on January 6 Location: McDermitt, NV

McDermitt, NV Conference: 1A Eastern

1A Eastern How to Stream: Watch Here

Silver Stage High School at West Wendover High School