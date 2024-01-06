The Utah Jazz, with Collin Sexton, face the Philadelphia 76ers at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday.

Sexton had 13 points and three steals in his previous game, which ended in a 126-97 loss versus the Celtics.

In this article, we look at Sexton's available prop bets, providing stats to help you figure out the best wagers to make.

Collin Sexton Prop Bets vs. the 76ers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 16.5 15.8 19.6 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 2.6 Assists 3.5 3.7 4.7 PRA -- 22.2 26.9 PR -- 18.5 22.2 3PM 1.5 1.3 1.3



Collin Sexton Insights vs. the 76ers

Sexton is responsible for taking 12.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 11.3 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 9.6% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

Sexton's opponents, the 76ers, have one of the slowest offensive tempos, ranking 24th, averaging 102.6 possessions per game, while his Jazz average 104 per game, most among NBA teams.

The 76ers give up 111 points per game, fifth-ranked in the NBA.

On the glass, the 76ers have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 14th in the NBA.

The 76ers are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 25.4 assists per contest.

Giving up 11.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the 76ers are the fourth-ranked squad in the league.

Collin Sexton vs. the 76ers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/13/2022 25 15 2 1 0 0 1

