Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clark County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Archbishop Riordan High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6

3:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Los Angeles, CA

Los Angeles, CA How to Stream: Watch Here

Pahranagat Valley High School at Awaken Christian Academy

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6

3:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas, NV How to Stream: Watch Here

Laughlin High School at Lincoln County High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6

3:00 PM PT on January 6 Location: Panaca, NV

Panaca, NV Conference: 2A Southern

2A Southern How to Stream: Watch Here

Vanden High School at Arbor View High School