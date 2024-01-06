Clark County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 6
Published: Jan. 6, 2024 at 4:35 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Clark County, Nevada today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Clark County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archbishop Riordan High School at Bishop Gorman Catholic High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Los Angeles, CA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Pahranagat Valley High School at Awaken Christian Academy
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Laughlin High School at Lincoln County High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Panaca, NV
- Conference: 2A Southern
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Vanden High School at Arbor View High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM PT on January 6
- Location: Las Vegas, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
