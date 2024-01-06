Chandler Stephenson will be in action when the Vegas Golden Knights and New York Islanders play at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. Prop bets for Stephenson are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Chandler Stephenson vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +115)

Stephenson Season Stats Insights

In 35 games this season, Stephenson has a plus-minus rating of -9, while averaging 16:08 on the ice per game.

Stephenson has a goal in six of 35 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 12 of 35 games this season, Stephenson has recorded a point, and five of those games included multiple points.

Stephenson has an assist in 10 of 35 games so far this season, with multiple assists in two of them.

Stephenson's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 57.1% that he goes over.

There is an implied probability of 46.5% of Stephenson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Stephenson Stats vs. the Islanders

On defense, the Islanders are conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.

The team's -4 goal differential ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 35 Games 2 18 Points 2 6 Goals 0 12 Assists 2

