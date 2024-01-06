When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Islanders?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Pachal stats and insights

In one of 17 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.

Pachal has no points on the power play.

He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Islanders defensive stats

The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Pachal recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 1/4/2024 Panthers 0 0 0 11:39 Home L 4-1 1/1/2024 Kraken 0 0 0 14:07 Away L 3-0 12/15/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 13:11 Home L 5-2 12/12/2023 Flames 0 0 0 9:35 Home W 5-4 OT 11/25/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 11:03 Home L 2-0 11/8/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:53 Home L 4-1 11/5/2023 Ducks 0 0 0 14:20 Away L 4-2 11/4/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 18:43 Home W 7-0 11/2/2023 Jets 0 0 0 17:35 Home W 5-2 10/28/2023 Kings 0 0 0 9:54 Away W 4-3 SO

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info

Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.