Will Brayden Pachal Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 6?
When the Vegas Golden Knights face off against the New York Islanders on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, will Brayden Pachal find the back of the net? Below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to know before making any prop bets.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Brayden Pachal score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Pachal stats and insights
- In one of 17 games this season, Pachal scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Pachal has no points on the power play.
- He has a 5.6% shooting percentage, attempting 0.5 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, giving up 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Islanders have shut out opponents four times. They are averaging 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Pachal recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|11:39
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:07
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/15/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|13:11
|Home
|L 5-2
|12/12/2023
|Flames
|0
|0
|0
|9:35
|Home
|W 5-4 OT
|11/25/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|11:03
|Home
|L 2-0
|11/8/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|11:53
|Home
|L 4-1
|11/5/2023
|Ducks
|0
|0
|0
|14:20
|Away
|L 4-2
|11/4/2023
|Avalanche
|0
|0
|0
|18:43
|Home
|W 7-0
|11/2/2023
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|17:35
|Home
|W 5-2
|10/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|9:54
|Away
|W 4-3 SO
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.