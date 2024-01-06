Alex Pietrangelo and the Vegas Golden Knights will play the New York Islanders at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, January 6, 2024. If you'd like to wager on Pietrangelo's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Alex Pietrangelo vs. Islanders Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -139)

0.5 points (Over odds: -139) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -110)

Pietrangelo Season Stats Insights

In 34 games this season, Pietrangelo has a plus-minus rating of -6, while averaging 21:07 on the ice per game.

Pietrangelo has a goal in one of his 34 games playedthis season, but has yet to post a multi-goal effort.

Pietrangelo has a point in 11 of 34 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Pietrangelo has an assist in 11 of 34 games this year, with multiple assists on three occasions.

Pietrangelo has an implied probability of 58.2% to eclipse his point total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Pietrangelo going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 52.4%.

Pietrangelo Stats vs. the Islanders

The Islanders have conceded 122 goals in total (3.2 per game), which ranks 20th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (-4) ranks 19th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. New York 34 Games 2 15 Points 1 1 Goals 0 14 Assists 1

