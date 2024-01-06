Will Alec Martinez Score a Goal Against the Islanders on January 6?
For people wanting to bet on the upcoming game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the New York Islanders on Saturday at 10:00 PM ET, is Alec Martinez a player who is a good bet to score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Will Alec Martinez score a goal against the Islanders?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
Martinez stats and insights
- Martinez has scored in three of 22 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has not played against the Islanders yet this season.
- Martinez has picked up one assist on the power play.
- Martinez averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 11.4%.
Islanders defensive stats
- The Islanders are 20th in goals allowed, conceding 122 total goals (3.2 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Islanders have four shutouts, and they average 19.4 hits and 19.6 blocked shots per game.
Martinez recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|1/4/2024
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|18:05
|Home
|L 4-1
|1/1/2024
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|19:30
|Away
|L 3-0
|12/28/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|12/27/2023
|Ducks
|1
|1
|0
|15:37
|Away
|L 5-2
|12/23/2023
|Panthers
|0
|0
|0
|17:50
|Away
|L 4-2
|12/21/2023
|Lightning
|0
|0
|0
|15:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|12/19/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|16:31
|Away
|L 6-3
|12/17/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|15:37
|Home
|W 6-3
|11/19/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|18:38
|Away
|L 3-0
|11/18/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|21:07
|Away
|L 4-3 OT
Golden Knights vs. Islanders game info
- Game Day: Saturday, January 6, 2024
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, and SCRIPPS
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
