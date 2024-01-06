The Philadelphia 76ers (23-11) square off against the Utah Jazz (16-20) as double-digit, 12.5-point favorites on Saturday, January 6, 2024 at 7:30 PM ET on NBCS-PH and KJZZ.

Jazz vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, January 6, 2024

Saturday, January 6, 2024 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-PH and KJZZ

NBCS-PH and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Jazz vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 123 - Jazz 109

Jazz vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Jazz vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (- 12.5)

76ers (- 12.5) Computer Predicted Spread: 76ers (-14.4)

76ers (-14.4) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.3

The 76ers (23-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 67.6% of the time, 12.0% more often than the Jazz (20-16-0) this year.

Philadelphia covers the spread when it is a 12.5-point favorite or more 100% of the time. That's more often than Utah covers as an underdog of 12.5 or more (never covered this season).

Philadelphia's games have gone over the total 61.8% of the time this season (21 out of 34), which is more often than Utah's games have (19 out of 36).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Jazz are 11-19, while the 76ers are 21-5 as moneyline favorites.

Jazz Performance Insights

The Jazz are 18th in the league in points scored (114.4 per game) and 23rd in points allowed (119).

In 2023-24, Utah is fourth-best in the NBA in rebounds (46.4 per game) and ninth in rebounds conceded (42.8).

The Jazz are seventh in the league in assists (27.4 per game) in 2023-24.

In terms of turnovers, Utah is second-worst in the NBA in committing them (15.6 per game). And it is ranked 23rd in forcing them (12.4 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Jazz are 11th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (13.1). They are fifth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.9%.

