Storey County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 6:36 AM PST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball matchups in Storey County, Nevada today? We've got you covered.
Storey County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Virginia City High School at Excel Christian School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Sparks, NV
- Conference: 1A Western
- How to Stream: Watch Here
