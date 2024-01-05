Simone Fontecchio's Utah Jazz take on the Boston Celtics at 7:00 PM ET on Friday.

In a 154-148 win over the Pistons (his most recent game) Fontecchio posted 16 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Fontecchio, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Simone Fontecchio Prop Bets vs. the Celtics

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.3 10.5 Rebounds 3.5 3.1 4.1 Assists -- 1.2 1.3 PRA -- 13.6 15.9 PR -- 12.4 14.6 3PM 1.5 1.9 1.9



Simone Fontecchio Insights vs. the Celtics

Fontecchio is responsible for attempting 7.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.2 per game.

Fontecchio is averaging 4.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

The Jazz average the second-most possessions per game with 103.8. His opponents, the Celtics, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.9 possessions per contest.

The Celtics give up 110.8 points per game, fifth-ranked in the league.

On the glass, the Celtics are 11th in the league, allowing 42.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Celtics have conceded 24.7 per game, third in the league.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Celtics have given up 14.1 makes per game, 25th in the NBA.

Simone Fontecchio vs. the Celtics

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/31/2023 31 12 4 1 2 0 1 3/18/2023 16 8 1 1 2 1 0

