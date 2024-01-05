Lyon County, NV High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Streaming Live Today - January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 8:39 AM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Lyon County, Nevada? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lyon County, Nevada High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Dayton High School at Fernley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fernley, NV
- Conference: 3A Northern - East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Yerington High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Rite of Passage Charter High School at Oasis Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM PT on January 5
- Location: Fallon, NV
- How to Stream: Watch Here
