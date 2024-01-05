At TD Garden on Friday, January 5, Lauri Markkanen's Utah Jazz (16-19) take to the road to play the Boston Celtics (26-7). Game time is 7:00 PM ET.

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

Game Day: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and KJZZ

NBCS-BOS and KJZZ Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lauri Markkanen vs. Jayson Tatum Fantasy Comparison

Stat Lauri Markkanen Jayson Tatum Total Fantasy Pts 949.0 1369.3 Fantasy Pts Per Game 38.0 44.2 Fantasy Rank 14 28

Lauri Markkanen vs. Jayson Tatum Insights

Lauri Markkanen & the Jazz

Markkanen gets the Jazz 23.5 points, 8.4 boards and 1.5 assists per contest. He also averages 1.0 steal and 0.6 blocks.

The Jazz have been outscored by 3.9 points per game (posting 114.9 points per game, 16th in league, while allowing 118.8 per outing, 23rd in NBA) and have a -135 scoring differential.

Utah averages 46.1 rebounds per game (fourth in league) while conceding 42.4 per outing to opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 3.7 boards per game.

The Jazz connect on 13.3 three-pointers per game (ninth-most in the league) at a 35.4% rate (22nd in NBA), compared to the 14.1 their opponents make, shooting 37.8% from deep.

Utah has committed 3.1 more turnovers than its opponents, averaging 15.5 (29th in NBA) while forcing 12.4 (23rd in league).

Jayson Tatum & the Celtics

Jayson Tatum averages 27.0 points, 8.5 boards and 4.5 assists per game, making 47.4% of shots from the field and 34.7% from downtown with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest.

The Celtics' +332 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10 points per game) is a result of scoring 120.8 points per game (fifth in the NBA) while giving up 110.8 per contest (fifth in the league).

Boston pulls down 47.3 rebounds per game (first in the league) while allowing 42.9 per outing to its opponents. It outrebounds opponents by 4.4 boards per game.

The Celtics make 16 three-pointers per game (first in the league), 1.9 more than their opponents (14.1). They are shooting 37.4% from deep (11th in the NBA) while allowing opponents to shoot 36.9%.

Boston and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Celts commit 12.5 per game (eighth in the league) and force 11.5 (28th in NBA play).

Lauri Markkanen vs. Jayson Tatum Advanced Stats

Stat Lauri Markkanen Jayson Tatum Plus/Minus Per Game 0.1 8.4 Usage Percentage 25.0% 29.9% True Shooting Pct 63.3% 59.8% Total Rebound Pct 14.1% 12.5% Assist Pct 7.3% 19.0%

