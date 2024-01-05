Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (20-13) and Toronto Raptors (14-20) will clash on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam are players to watch for the Kings and Raptors, respectively.

How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Arena: Golden 1 Center

Golden 1 Center Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, SportsNet

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kings' Last Game

In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Magic on Wednesday, 138-135 in OT. Their leading scorer was Malik Monk with 37 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Malik Monk 37 3 9 2 1 7 Keegan Murray 28 12 1 1 0 2 Domantas Sabonis 22 23 12 2 1 0

Kings Players to Watch

Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.6 points, 7.5 assists and 12.8 boards per game.

De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.4 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocks.

Monk puts up 14.9 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.

Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Domantas Sabonis 22.3 13.9 9.0 0.7 0.3 0.2 De'Aaron Fox 25.2 4.4 5.1 1.9 0.6 3.4 Keegan Murray 18.8 5.3 1.4 1.3 0.4 3.2 Malik Monk 13.7 2.4 5.2 0.3 0.9 2.3 Harrison Barnes 11.8 2.3 0.9 0.8 0.2 1.8

