Domantas Sabonis, Top Kings Players to Watch vs. the Raptors - January 5
Golden 1 Center is where the Sacramento Kings (20-13) and Toronto Raptors (14-20) will clash on Friday at 10:00 PM ET. Domantas Sabonis and Pascal Siakam are players to watch for the Kings and Raptors, respectively.
How to Watch Kings vs. Raptors
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Arena: Golden 1 Center
- Location: Sacramento, California
- How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA, SportsNet
Kings' Last Game
In their most recent game, the Kings topped the Magic on Wednesday, 138-135 in OT. Their leading scorer was Malik Monk with 37 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Malik Monk
|37
|3
|9
|2
|1
|7
|Keegan Murray
|28
|12
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Domantas Sabonis
|22
|23
|12
|2
|1
|0
Kings Players to Watch
- Sabonis' numbers for the season are 19.6 points, 7.5 assists and 12.8 boards per game.
- De'Aaron Fox puts up 29.4 points, 4.6 boards and 6.1 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.6 steals (fifth in league) and 0.4 blocks.
- Monk puts up 14.9 points, 2.6 boards and 5.3 assists per game, shooting 44.8% from the field and 42.0% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 made 3-pointers per game.
- Keegan Murray's numbers on the season are 15.6 points, 5.5 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 35.5% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Huerter's numbers for the season are 9.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3.8 boards per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Domantas Sabonis
|22.3
|13.9
|9.0
|0.7
|0.3
|0.2
|De'Aaron Fox
|25.2
|4.4
|5.1
|1.9
|0.6
|3.4
|Keegan Murray
|18.8
|5.3
|1.4
|1.3
|0.4
|3.2
|Malik Monk
|13.7
|2.4
|5.2
|0.3
|0.9
|2.3
|Harrison Barnes
|11.8
|2.3
|0.9
|0.8
|0.2
|1.8
