Player prop bet options for Domantas Sabonis, Scottie Barnes and others are available when the Sacramento Kings host the Toronto Raptors at Golden 1 Center on Friday (starting at 10:00 PM ET).

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

NBA Props Today: Sacramento Kings

Domantas Sabonis Props

PTS REB AST 21.5 (Over: -114) 13.5 (Over: -114) 7.5 (Over: +104)

Sabonis has recorded 19.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points fewer than Friday's points prop total.

He has averaged 0.7 less rebounds per game (12.8) than his prop bet total in Friday's game (13.5).

Friday's assist over/under for Sabonis (7.5) is the same as his season-long assist average.

Get Sabonis gear at Fanatics!

De'Aaron Fox Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 30.5 (Over: -104) 4.5 (Over: -104) 6.5 (Over: +114) 2.5 (Over: -161)

De'Aaron Fox is averaging 29.4 points per game this season, 1.1 less than his over/under on Friday.

He averages 0.1 more rebounds than his prop bet Friday of 4.5.

Fox's assists average -- 6.1 -- is 0.4 lower than Friday's over/under.

His 3.4 made three-pointers average is 0.9 higher than his over/under on Friday.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NBA Props Today: Toronto Raptors

Scottie Barnes Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 20.5 (Over: -118) 8.5 (Over: -130) 5.5 (Over: -132) 1.5 (Over: -114)

Friday's prop bet for Barnes is 20.5 points, 0.5 fewer than his season average.

His rebounding average of 9.1 is lower than his over/under on Friday (8.5).

Barnes averages 5.8 assists, 0.3 more than Friday's over/under.

Barnes has made 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is more than his over/under on Friday (1.5).

Check out all the prop bet options FanDuel has to offer!

Pascal Siakam Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -111) 6.5 (Over: -130) 4.5 (Over: -114) 1.5 (Over: +172)

The 22.4 points Pascal Siakam has scored per game this season is 2.1 fewer than his prop total set for Friday (24.5).

He has averaged 6.6 rebounds per game, 0.1 more than his prop bet for Friday's game (6.5).

Siakam has averaged 4.9 assists per game this season, 0.4 more than his prop bet for Friday (4.5).

Siakam has made 1.1 three-pointers per game, 0.4 less than his over/under in Friday's game (1.5).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.