The Toronto Raptors (14-20) go up against the Sacramento Kings (20-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 5, 2024.

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBC Sports Networks

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Kings Stats Insights

This season, the Kings have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.

Sacramento is 14-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.

The Raptors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 14th.

The Kings record 117.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors allow.

When Sacramento scores more than 115.1 points, it is 18-3.

Kings Home & Away Comparison

The Kings are scoring 121.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (113).

Sacramento is surrendering 120.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.5.

The Kings are averaging 15.7 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).

Kings Injuries