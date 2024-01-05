How to Watch the Kings vs. Raptors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 1:32 PM PST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
The Toronto Raptors (14-20) go up against the Sacramento Kings (20-13) at Golden 1 Center on January 5, 2024.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Kings and Raptors, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Kings vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Kings vs Raptors Additional Info
|Kings vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Raptors Injury Report
|Kings vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Raptors Betting Trends & Stats
|Kings vs Raptors Prediction
|Kings vs Raptors Player Props
Kings Stats Insights
- This season, the Kings have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.7% lower than the 48.1% of shots the Raptors' opponents have hit.
- Sacramento is 14-1 when it shoots better than 48.1% from the field.
- The Raptors are the seventh-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Kings sit at 14th.
- The Kings record 117.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors allow.
- When Sacramento scores more than 115.1 points, it is 18-3.
Kings Home & Away Comparison
- The Kings are scoring 121.7 points per game this year in home games, which is 8.7 more points than they're averaging in road games (113).
- Sacramento is surrendering 120.2 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 113.5.
- The Kings are averaging 15.7 three-pointers per game with a 38.1% shooting percentage from beyond the arc in home games, which is 1.3 more threes and 2.9% points better than they're averaging away from home (14.4 threes per game, 35.2% three-point percentage).
Kings Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Kevin Huerter
|Questionable
|Hand
