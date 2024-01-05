Kings vs. Raptors Injury Report Today - January 5
The Sacramento Kings (20-13) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Toronto Raptors (14-20) on Friday, January 5 at Golden 1 Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.
The Kings are coming off of a 138-135 OT victory over the Magic in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the victory, Malik Monk paced the Kings with 37 points.
Kings vs Raptors Additional Info
Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Kevin Huerter
|SG
|Questionable
|Hand
|9.9
|3.8
|2.5
Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today
Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)
Kings vs. Raptors Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
