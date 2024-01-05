The Sacramento Kings (20-13) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they ready to meet the Toronto Raptors (14-20) on Friday, January 5 at Golden 1 Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Kings are coming off of a 138-135 OT victory over the Magic in their most recent game on Wednesday. In the victory, Malik Monk paced the Kings with 37 points.

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Sacramento Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Kevin Huerter SG Questionable Hand 9.9 3.8 2.5

Toronto Raptors Injury Report Today

Raptors Injuries: Otto Porter Jr.: Questionable (Knee), Christian Koloko: Out (Respiratory)

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

