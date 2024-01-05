Kings vs. Raptors: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Sacramento Kings (20-13) face the Toronto Raptors (14-20) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.
Kings vs. Raptors Odds & Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
- TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Kings
|-4.5
|239.5
Kings Betting Records & Stats
- Sacramento's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 15 times.
- Sacramento has an average total of 234.9 in its contests this year, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The Kings have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.
- Sacramento has won 15, or 60%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
- Sacramento has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 66.7% chance to win.
Kings vs Raptors Additional Info
|Kings vs Raptors Players to Watch
|Kings vs Raptors Injury Report
|Kings vs Raptors Odds/Over/Under
|Kings vs Raptors Prediction
Kings vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 239.5
|% of Games Over 239.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Kings
|15
|45.5%
|117.8
|231.8
|117.2
|232.3
|235.3
|Raptors
|10
|29.4%
|114
|231.8
|115.1
|232.3
|225.3
Additional Kings Insights & Trends
- The Kings have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
- The Kings have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
- Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (8-10-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).
- The Kings record 117.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors give up.
- When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 14-7 against the spread and 18-3 overall.
Kings vs. Raptors Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Kings
|17-16
|3-5
|17-16
|Raptors
|17-17
|4-5
|18-16
Kings vs. Raptors Point Insights
|Kings
|Raptors
|117.8
|114
|8
|18
|14-7
|10-3
|18-3
|9-4
|117.2
|115.1
|21
|17
|10-3
|13-8
|9-4
|11-10
