The Sacramento Kings (20-13) face the Toronto Raptors (14-20) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Kings vs. Raptors Odds & Info

  • When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California
  • TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Kings -4.5 239.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

  • Sacramento's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 15 times.
  • Sacramento has an average total of 234.9 in its contests this year, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.
  • The Kings have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.
  • Sacramento has won 15, or 60%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.
  • Sacramento has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 66.7% chance to win.

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Kings vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Kings 15 45.5% 117.8 231.8 117.2 232.3 235.3
Raptors 10 29.4% 114 231.8 115.1 232.3 225.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

  • The Kings have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.
  • The Kings have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.
  • Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (8-10-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).
  • The Kings record 117.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors give up.
  • When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 14-7 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Kings vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Kings and Raptors Betting Information
ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Kings 17-16 3-5 17-16
Raptors 17-17 4-5 18-16

Kings vs. Raptors Point Insights

Kings Raptors
117.8
Points Scored (PG)
 114
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 18
14-7
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 10-3
18-3
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 9-4
117.2
Points Allowed (PG)
 115.1
21
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 17
10-3
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 13-8
9-4
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 11-10

