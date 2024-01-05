The Sacramento Kings (20-13) face the Toronto Raptors (14-20) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet. The matchup has an over/under of 239.5 points.

Kings vs. Raptors Odds & Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET

Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, California TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kings -4.5 239.5

Kings Betting Records & Stats

Sacramento's 33 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 239.5 points 15 times.

Sacramento has an average total of 234.9 in its contests this year, 4.6 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Kings have gone 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Sacramento has won 15, or 60%, of the 25 games it has played as the favorite this season.

Sacramento has a record of 5-2 when it's favored by -200 or more by bookmakers this season.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Kings have a 66.7% chance to win.

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Kings vs. Raptors Over/Under Stats

Games Over 239.5 % of Games Over 239.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kings 15 45.5% 117.8 231.8 117.2 232.3 235.3 Raptors 10 29.4% 114 231.8 115.1 232.3 225.3

Additional Kings Insights & Trends

The Kings have gone 6-4 in their past 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread during that span.

The Kings have gone over the total in four of their past 10 outings.

Sacramento owns a worse record against the spread at home (8-10-0) than it does in away games (9-6-0).

The Kings record 117.8 points per game, just 2.7 more points than the 115.1 the Raptors give up.

When Sacramento puts up more than 115.1 points, it is 14-7 against the spread and 18-3 overall.

Kings vs. Raptors Betting Splits

Kings and Raptors Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kings 17-16 3-5 17-16 Raptors 17-17 4-5 18-16

Kings vs. Raptors Point Insights

Kings Raptors 117.8 Points Scored (PG) 114 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 18 14-7 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 10-3 18-3 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 9-4 117.2 Points Allowed (PG) 115.1 21 NBA Rank (PAPG) 17 10-3 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 13-8 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 11-10

