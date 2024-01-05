Kings vs. Raptors January 5 Tickets & Start Time
On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (17-10) face the Toronto Raptors (11-17) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet.
Kings vs. Raptors Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, January 5
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: NBCS-CA, SportsNet
Kings Players to Watch
- Domantas Sabonis posts 19.0 points, 7.4 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.
- De'Aaron Fox averages 29.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.
- Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
- Keegan Murray puts up 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.
- Kevin Huerter averages 11.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.
Raptors Players to Watch
- Scottie Barnes delivers 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Raptors.
- Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's draining 51.1% of his shots from the field.
- Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.
- The Raptors are receiving 10.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this season.
- The Raptors are receiving 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this season.
Kings vs. Raptors Stat Comparison
|Kings
|Raptors
|118.3
|Points Avg.
|112.2
|117.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.4
|47.3%
|Field Goal %
|47.1%
|37.2%
|Three Point %
|33.7%
