On Friday, January 5, 2024, the Sacramento Kings (17-10) face the Toronto Raptors (11-17) at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet.

Kings vs. Raptors Game Information

Game Day: Friday, January 5

Friday, January 5 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA, SportsNet

Kings Players to Watch

Domantas Sabonis posts 19.0 points, 7.4 assists and 12.2 rebounds per game.

De'Aaron Fox averages 29.7 points, 6.2 assists and 4.4 boards per contest.

Malik Monk posts 14.3 points, 2.6 boards and 5.2 assists per game, shooting 42.9% from the floor and 41.2% from downtown with 2.6 made 3-pointers per contest.

Keegan Murray puts up 16.0 points, 5.4 rebounds and 1.8 assists per contest, shooting 45.5% from the floor and 37.3% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game.

Kevin Huerter averages 11.1 points, 4.0 boards and 2.8 assists per game. At the other end he averages 0.7 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Raptors Players to Watch

Scottie Barnes delivers 20.3 points, 9.1 rebounds and 5.8 assists per game for the Raptors.

Pascal Siakam is averaging 21.4 points, 6.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists per contest. He's draining 51.1% of his shots from the field.

Dennis Schroder is averaging 14.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 6.8 assists per contest. He is draining 42.1% of his shots from the field and 35.4% from beyond the arc, with 1.6 triples per contest.

The Raptors are receiving 10.9 points, 8.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game from Jakob Poeltl this season.

The Raptors are receiving 14.6 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game from OG Anunoby this season.

Kings vs. Raptors Stat Comparison

Kings Raptors 118.3 Points Avg. 112.2 117.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.4 47.3% Field Goal % 47.1% 37.2% Three Point % 33.7%

