The Sacramento Kings (20-13) hit the court against the Toronto Raptors (14-20) as 4.5-point favorites on Friday, January 5, 2024 at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet.

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Raptors Score Prediction

Prediction: Kings 119 - Raptors 113

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Kings vs. Raptors

Pick ATS: Kings (- 4.5)

Kings (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-5.7)

Kings (-5.7) Pick OU: Under (238.5)



Under (238.5) Computer Predicted Total: 232.0

The Kings have been more successful against the spread than the Raptors this season, tallying an ATS record of 17-16-0, as opposed to the 17-17-0 mark of the Raps.

As a 4.5-point underdog or more in 2023-24, Toronto is 4-5 against the spread compared to the 3-5 ATS record Sacramento puts up as a 4.5-point favorite.

Toronto and its opponents have gone over the point total 52.9% of the time this season (18 out of 34). That's more often than Sacramento and its opponents have (17 out of 33).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Raptors are 5-13, while the Kings are 15-10 as moneyline favorites.

Kings Performance Insights

This season, the Kings are posting 117.8 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 117.2 points per contest (21st-ranked).

Sacramento is averaging 44 rebounds per game (14th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 43.3 rebounds per contest (17th-ranked).

With 28.6 assists per game, the Kings are fifth-best in the league in the category.

With 12.9 turnovers per game, Sacramento is 13th in the NBA. It forces 13.1 turnovers per contest, which ranks 16th in the league.

The Kings own a 36.8% three-point percentage this season (15th-ranked in NBA), but they've really thrived by making 15.1 threes per game (third-best).

