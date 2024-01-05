The Toronto Raptors (14-20), on Friday, January 5, 2024 at Golden 1 Center, take on the Sacramento Kings (20-13). The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and SportsNet.

Kings vs. Raptors Game Info

Date: Friday, January 5, 2024

Friday, January 5, 2024 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and SportsNet

NBCS-CA and SportsNet Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Kings vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kings Moneyline Raptors Moneyline BetMGM Kings (-4.5) 237.5 -185 +150 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Kings vs Raptors Additional Info

Kings vs. Raptors Betting Trends

The Kings average 117.8 points per game (eighth in the league) while allowing 117.2 per contest (21st in the NBA). They have a +20 scoring differential overall.

The Raptors' -35 scoring differential (being outscored by 1.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 114 points per game (18th in NBA) while allowing 115.1 per outing (17th in league).

These teams score a combined 231.8 points per game, 5.7 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Opponents of these two teams combine to score 232.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento is 17-16-0 ATS this season.

Toronto has put together a 17-17-0 record against the spread this year.

Kings and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Kings +4000 +2000 - Raptors +50000 +20000 -

