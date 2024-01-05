Keegan Murray plus his Sacramento Kings teammates face the Toronto Raptors at 10:00 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent game, a 138-135 win against the Magic, Murray put up 28 points and 12 rebounds.

In this piece we'll break down Murray's stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Keegan Murray Prop Bets vs. the Raptors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 15.6 18.8 Rebounds 5.5 5.5 5.3 Assists -- 1.6 1.4 PRA -- 22.7 25.5 PR -- 21.1 24.1 3PM 2.5 2.4 3.2



Keegan Murray Insights vs. the Raptors

Murray is responsible for attempting 12.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 13.0 per game.

This season, he's accounted for 14.0% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.4 per game.

Murray's opponents, the Raptors, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 101.9 possessions per game, while his Kings average 103.8 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Raptors have conceded 115.1 points per contest, which is 17th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Raptors have allowed 43.2 rebounds per game, which puts them 16th in the NBA.

The Raptors are the 23rd-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 27.3 assists per game.

The Raptors allow 12.9 made 3-pointers per game, 15th-ranked in the league.

Keegan Murray vs. the Raptors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 33 16 3 4 4 0 0 12/14/2022 32 10 4 0 2 1 1

