The Utah Jazz (16-19) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on January 5, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Celtics and Jazz

Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

TV: NBC Sports Networks

Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info

Jazz Stats Insights

The Jazz's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (45.1%).

This season, Utah has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.

The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank second.

The Jazz put up an average of 114.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Utah is 15-8 when it scores more than 110.8 points.

Jazz Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (121.3 per game) than on the road (109.6). And they are giving up less at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).

Utah concedes 115.8 points per game at home, and 121.4 on the road.

The Jazz pick up 1.0 more assists per game at home (28.1) than away (27.1).

Jazz Injuries