How to Watch the Jazz vs. Celtics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for January 5
Published: Jan. 5, 2024 at 10:37 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Utah Jazz (16-19) hope to continue a three-game winning streak when they visit the Boston Celtics (26-7) on January 5, 2024 at TD Garden. The matchup airs on NBCS-BOS and KJZZ.
Jazz vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Friday, January 5, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts
Jazz vs Celtics Additional Info
Jazz Stats Insights
- The Jazz's 46.0% shooting percentage from the field this season is 0.9 percentage points higher than the Celtics have given up to their opponents (45.1%).
- This season, Utah has a 12-8 record in games the team collectively shoots better than 45.1% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 10th best rebounding team in the league, the Jazz rank second.
- The Jazz put up an average of 114.9 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 110.8 the Celtics give up to opponents.
- Utah is 15-8 when it scores more than 110.8 points.
Jazz Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24 the Jazz are scoring more points at home (121.3 per game) than on the road (109.6). And they are giving up less at home (115.8) than on the road (121.4).
- Utah concedes 115.8 points per game at home, and 121.4 on the road.
- The Jazz pick up 1.0 more assists per game at home (28.1) than away (27.1).
Jazz Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Simone Fontecchio
|Questionable
|Illness
